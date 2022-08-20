Khammam girl Spurthy bags job at IIM Bangalore

Khammam: An information system expert of Khammam, Spurthy Dharanikota, bagged a faculty position in prestigious Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB).

She assumed the position of Assistant Professor in the Information Systems (IS) area on Aug 8 soon after receiving her PhD in Information Systems and Business Analytics from Florida International University, Miami, USA on July 31. She will also be IIMB Young Faculty Research Chair.

Spurthy, is the first woman to get a faculty position in any of the IIMs in India from erstwhile Khammam district. Her research interests include exploring, identifying and resolving complex problems in the Human-Artificial Intelligence Collaboration and Health Informatics disciplines.

Her most recent research models the collaboration between developers and bots in knowledge-intensive virtual communities like open-source software. Spurthy's work on clinical trials for intelligent diagnostics is partly funded by the Seattle Flu Study, Gates Ventures.

She did her Masters in Business Administration (MBA) at Florida International University, USA, BE at Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, High School and intermediate education in Khammam.

Spurthy Father D Ramesh, Mother Sandhya Rani expressed happiness on her success.