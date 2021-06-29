Khammam: Implement Wildlife Act strictly in district says Collector Karnan

Khammam: Stressing that Wildlife Act will be implemented strictly in the district, District Collector RV Karnan told everyone to strive hard for the protection of forest and wildlife animals.

He warned that PD Act will be imposed on those, who harm wildlife animals and forest, and criminal action also will be taken at a district-level forest and wildlife animals protection committee meeting here on Tuesday.

The Collector also reviewed various issues at the meeting and informed that forest department has identified sensitive areas in the district and will solve all the issues. He directed the officials to take action on illegal transportation of timber and file cases against timber depots.

The forest officers were told to inspect the records in timber depots and observe moments in all mandals. They were also told to set up fire line and provide all facilities to the fire staff to prevent fire accidents in forests and to closely monitor hunters and their movements. After discussing ROFR land issues, Collector Karnan told the officials concerned to immediately clear these issues.

Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sneha Mehra, Additional Collectors Snehahlatha Mogili and Madhusudhan, DCP Subashchandra Bose, District Forest Officer Praveena, District Agricultural Officer Vijayanirmala, Horticultural Officer G Anasuya, Forest Divisional Officers Sateesh, Prakash and RWS, Power, Fire department officers participated in the meeting.