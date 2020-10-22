Khammam: Improve quality of 2BHK houses, demands Galla Satyanarayana

Khammam: BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana expressed dissatisfaction at the low-quality construction of double bedroom houses in the district after inspecting the construction works and quality at Tekulapally village of 60th division in Khammam on Thursday.

He said the officers concerned were using cheap quality materials for construction and alleged that even 50 per cent of works were not completed in Khammam.

District Minister P Ajay Kumar telling lies on the construction of 2BHK houses works in the district, which started five years ago, but still uncompleted, he pointed out. This shows the TRS government's commitment towards public welfare, he criticised.

Satyanarayana also pointed out there was no road facility to the double bedroom houses in Tekulapalli village.

Criticising that the TRS government had failed to provide 2BHK houses to the homeless poor across the State, the BJP leader demanded to sanction the houses to all the eligible without draw system.