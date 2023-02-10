Khammam: Integrated market to get all amenities

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Thursday inspected the newly constructed Integrated Veg-Non Veg market centres in the city. He along with Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi participated in the programme. He interacted with vendors and listened to their issues.

The Minister spent considerable time with vendors and enquired about their business. The vendors conveyed special thanks to him for ensuring full facilities at the market by spending more funds. During the programme, Minister Ajay inspected the facilities of drinking water, parking, power and toilets in the market.

During his inspection, Ajay Kumar asked officials to take all steps to ensure smooth conduct of all business activities. He informed that after the launch ceremony by MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao, the market would be made available fully to the vendors. Later, he distributed CMRF cheques to beneficiaries at his camp office.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, AMC Chairman D Swetha and officers accompanied the Minister during his visit.