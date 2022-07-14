Khammam: Kisan Morcha plans signature campaign

Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha state president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy on Thursday said the party would start a signature campaign from July 16 to pressure the State government to fullfil the promises made to farmers.

He was speaking to media here, briefing on the meeting held in with Kisan Morcha leaders Hyderabad. He flayed the TRS government for failing to implement its poll promises. He recalled the promises of TRS government in 2018 elections in its manifesto. He said the government failed to wave Rs 1 lakh loans of the farmers, as promised at the time of elections.

Reddy said the farmers incurred huge losses as the State government did not implement the scheme of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in the state. He demanded its implementation in the state. He said the State government had been adopting anti-farmer polices, subjecting the farmers to much agony for the last eight years. He urged the Kisan Morcha leaders to make the signature campaign a grand success.

Party leaders G Madhusudhan Reddy, Papaiah Goud, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Kiran Reddy, Tirupathi Reddy, Govardhan Reddy and others participated in the meeting.