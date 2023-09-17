Khammam: Kisan Morcha protests, calls BRS anti-farmer

Khammam : BJP Kisan Morcha state president Kondapally Sridhar Reddy has accused CM KCR of harassing farmers in Telangana by adopting anti-farmer policies. He was speaking at rasta-roko protest held by Morcha at Penuballi on Kodada NH on Saturday. It led a traffic jam in the area.

A large number of farmers and party leaders took part in the programme, demanding implementation of KCR’s guarantee of waiver of agricultural loans up to Rs 1 lakh with interest.

Reddy said that KCR’s failure to implement the crop insurance scheme in Telangana has left farmers in dire straits. Again in the name of revenue records reforms, KCR imposed poverty on the farmers. He demanded that the Dharani portal be scrapped immediately and replace it with alternative portals that are free of errors.

He alleged that thousands of farmers across the state were suffering mental agony as the details of the lands cultivated by their forefathers are not recorded in the records.

Heavy vehicles stopped on Khammam Kodada road in this event. District BJP president Galla Satyanarayana, district general secretary Nunna Ravi Kumar, Kisan Morcha district president Chava Kiran and others were present.