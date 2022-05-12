Khammam: Make full use of Dalit Bandhu, beneficiaries told

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham asked Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries to get good income with establishing their units.

He along with Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah participated in Dalit Bandhu unit grounding awareness programme in Kothakaraigudem village under Penuballi mandal in Sathupalli constituency on Wednesday.

The Collector and MLA interacted with Dalitha Bandhu beneficiaries and conducted awareness on their units. Speaking on the occasion, Collector VP Gautham said that the Dalits are getting financially strong with the implementation of the scheme in the State. He explained the scheme benefits during the units grounding in the programme.

He said that all the beneficiaries should choose different types of units for their capacity of works. He said that the district has great scope of dairy forms as nearly eight lakh litre milk needed regularly. So the people should concentrate on grounding dairy unit in the district, the Collector added.

He informed that around 75 beneficiaries have grounded units already in the village.

MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme is the model scheme of the country. He said, the government giving the opportunity for the Dalit People getting financially strong. He appealed to the beneficiaries to utilise the scheme. He said the TRS government is giving importance to all religious people in the State and implementing number of schemes for them. Additional Collector N Madhusudhan, Revenue Divisional Officer CH Satyanaryana, Sarpanch D Sridevi, MPP Alekya, MPTC Krishna Rao and other officials participated in the programme.