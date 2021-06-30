Top
Khammam: Man fined of Rs 10,000 for throwing waste into drain

Man fined of Rs 10,000 for throwing waste into drain (Representational Image)
Man fined of Rs 10,000 for throwing waste into drain (Representational Image)

Highlights

A man was fined Rs 10,000 for throwing waste into a drain here at Mayuri centre in Khammam town.

A man was fined Rs 10,000 for throwing waste into a drain here at Mayuri centre in Khammam town. Khammam municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanth imposed the fine after he came across a video which showed the man throwing waste into a drain.

The video was uploaded on the micro-blogging site Twitter by a citizen, requesting authorities to take action. Anurag Jayanth who saw the video identified the man and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the man who is identified as Hanumantha.

