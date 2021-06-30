Khammam: Man fined of Rs 10,000 for throwing waste into drain

A man was fined Rs 10,000 for throwing waste into a drain here at Mayuri centre in Khammam town. Khammam municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanth imposed the fine after he came across a video which showed the man throwing waste into a drain.

The video was uploaded on the micro-blogging site Twitter by a citizen, requesting authorities to take action. Anurag Jayanth who saw the video identified the man and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the man who is identified as Hanumantha.