Khammam: Man kills wife two months after marriage, files missing complaint

Khammam: In a horrific incident, a man killed his wife two months after marriage and lodged a missing complaint to sidetrack police. However, the police found the dead body of the woman near Kukkala Gutta and learned her husband's involvement in the murder.

Getting into details, the woman, identified as Navya Reddy (22) was pursuing B.Tech final year at an engineering college in Sathupally and her husband Naga Seshu Reddy is working as a software engineer in a firm in Bengaluru. The couple, both natives of Errupalem village of Madhira mandal in Khammam got married in December last year.

The police said that Naga Seshu Reddy lodged a complaint stating that her wife had gone missing. The CCTV footage showed that Navya Reddy was taken away by her husband on the bike and later found the body of the woman.

The accused was taken into custody who later confessed to killing his wife. The police took the accused to the spot to reconstruct the crime scene. A case has been registered.