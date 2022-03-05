  • Menu
Khammam: Minister Ajay inspects municipal building works

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inspecting the underconstruction Municipal Corporation in Khammam 

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inspected the under construction Municipal Corporation building here on Friday.

He inspected the construction works and asked officials to speed up works for inauguration.

The modern office works will be completed in couple of the days and the building will be inaugurated by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao soon.

He said all types of services will be available in the building for easy access of the people.

Mayor P Neeraja, Commmissioner Adarsh Surabhi, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Agriculture Marketing Chairman Prasanna Laxmi and others participated in the programme.

