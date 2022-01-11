Khammam: Minister Ajay launches booster dose drive

Khammam: The administration of booster doses of Covid vaccines to senior citizens with comorbidities, healthcare and front line workers got underway in the State, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday.

Puvvada launched the vaccination programme at the government hospital along with district Collector VP Gautham and other health officials. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ajay said the booster or precautionary doses of Covid vaccines could prove to be vital in the fight against the third Covid wave due to the Omicron variant. All the eligible individuals must ensure they get the booster jab at the earliest, he said.

District Collector VP Gautham informed that they have set up four centres in the town for the convenience of the people. He appealed to the citizens to utilise the facility for the prevention the Covid outbreak. He said the vaccination drive for the age group of 15-18 is going on in the district.

ZP Chairman L KamalRaj, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraja, AMC Chairman Laxmi Prasanna, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Malathi, Hospital Superintendent Dr Venkateswarlu, and health staff participated in the programme.