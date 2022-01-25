Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar lauds services of Gayatri Ravi

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday inaugurated a blood donation camp on the occasion of TRS senior leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra's ( Gayatri Ravi) birthday in the city on Monday.



Minister Ajay distributed bread, milk and fruits on the occasion. Speaking at the programme, he hailed the services of the Gayatri Ravi Yuva Sena and followers. He said that everybody should participate in social service and strive for the development of the party.

Later, the Minister participated in the cake cutting programme. several trs leaders garlanded Ravi and wished him.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, TRS district party office incharge RJC Krishna, town president P Naga Raju, corporator Kamarthapu Murali and others participated in the programme.