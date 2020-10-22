Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Nama Nageswara Rao offer homage to Naini

Khammam: TRS district leaders offered homage to former Home Minister Naini Narasimha Reddy, who passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MP Nama Nageswara Rao and party leaders expressed grief over Narasimha Reddy's demise. At a programme at party district office here, Minister Ajay Kumar along with SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar and others offered floral tributes to the departed leader.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Narasimha Reddy, who started his political life as a labour leader, has made tremendous contributions for the cause of separate Telangana during 1969 agitation and after the formation of TRS in 2001.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made him the first Home Minister of Telangana in recognition of his services. During his stint as Home Minister, Reddy earned accolades from the public for ensuring law and order in the State.

In a statement, Nama Nageswara Rao said that Narasimha Reddy's death was a great loss to the party and he would be remembered by future generations for his services.