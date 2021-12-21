Khammam: Minister Puvvada terms Modi govt anti-farmer

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar and TRS MLAs and constituency in-charges participated in protest programmes in the erstwhile Khammam district, alleging practice of anti-farmer policies by the Central Government.

At one protest programme, Minister Ajay slammed the various policies of the Central government, especially those hurting the interests of farmers in Telangana. He took part in a protest at Raghunathapalem mandal headquarters, following a call for state-wide agitations given by the TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Beating drums, the minister led the protest rally. He along with the TRS workers burnt an effigy of the Central government on the occasion.

Later, speaking to the media, the Minister criticised that the BJP leaders were spreading lies on the paddy procurement from the State.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister G Kishan should put pressure on the Centre to procure the paddy produced in yasangi, he demanded, adding the BJP leaders were not responding to the plight of famers in the State.

The Centre's inappropriate policy on the procurement of paddy produced by Telangana farmers must be condemned by all. The fight against the BJP government at the Centre would continue until justice was done to the farmers, he stressed.

The Minister called upon the farming community in the State to stage agitations until the Centre concedes the demand of the Telangana government that the Centre commit to procure the entire paddy produced in the State.

The anti-farmer policies adopted by the Centre would be explained to the people in the State through a serios of protests in a sustained manner. The Telangana government already procured 51 lakh tonnes of paddy and up to 40 lakh tonnes more paddy was yet to be procured and the Centre should step in to save the farmers, Ajay Kumar said.