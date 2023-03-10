Khammam: MLA, Collector take stock of development works

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham, Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and other officials examined the proposed development works in Kalluru and Tallada major grama panchayats in the district on Thursday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao sanctioned Rs 10 crore development works in the major panchayat on the request of the MLA.

Officials have proposed to set up an integrated model veg-non veg market, open park, gym, CC roads, community halls, new drainage, new building for library and other works with the sanctioned funds.

The Collector and the MLA held talks with the officials on the works and elicited details. They also made some suggestions to the proposals. Following the MLA's request, the construction of a new statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the center of the town has been included in the plans.

Later, the MLA visited Sathupalli and went around the town, inspecting development works in the municipality. He said the government released Rs 60 crore in grants. He asked the officers to set aside 10% of the funds for development of greenery.

Sathupalli municipal chairman Mahesh, DCMS chairman R Nageswara Rao, RDO Suryanarayana, district panchayat officer Apparao and others officials and public representatives were present.