Khammam: Officials told to reach Central schemes to villages

DISHA Committee Chairman and MP Nama Nageswara Rao speaking at the meeting in Khammam on Monday
DISHA Committee Chairman and MP Nama Nageswara Rao speaking at the meeting in Khammam on Monday

Highlights

District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee chairman Nama Nageswara Rao on Monday told officials to work effectively to reach the Central government schemes to the village people.

Khammam: District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (also known as Disha) chairman Nama Nageswara Rao on Monday told officials to work effectively to reach the Central government schemes to the village people.

The meeting was organised at the NSP camp in the town. MP Nama reviewed the Central government schemes, released funds and other pending issues.

District Collector VP Gautham, MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, L Naik, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj and district officials attended the meeting.

MP Nama reviewed 41 central schemes of NREGS, PM Krushi Yojana, Swacha Bharath, PM Sadak Youjana, National Health Mission and others.

Addressing the meeting, Nama informed that the Disha committee is observing the implementation of all the schemes in the district. He expressed satisfaction on implementation of the schemes in the district. He asked the officials to send proposal for release of funds under the schemes. He also asked the status of the pending works.

Later, the MLAs and MLC asked questions to the official on various pending works. Mayor P Neeraja, Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, DRDA Project Director Vidhyanandana, ZP CEO V Appa Rao, and other officials attended the meeting.

