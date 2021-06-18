Khammam: Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes have helped to prevent seasonal diseases last year in both Khammam and Kothagudem districts, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He conducted a meeting here on Thursday with public representatives, District Collectors, ZP CEOs and officers of Khammam and Kothagudem districts in Khammam to review preparedness for Palle Pragathi, Pattana Pragathi and Haritha Haram programmes.

The targets set in the last year were achieved in majority mandals, however, works related to construction of Vaikunta Dhamams and Palle Prakruthi Vanams taken up as part of Palle Pragathi were pending in some villages. Pending works in Singareni, Kamepally, Tirumalayapalem and Enkoor mandals of Khammam district; Allapalli, Pinapaka, Julurupad, Aswaraopet and Tekulapalli of Kothagudem districts have to be completed within a week's time, the Minister directed the officials.

Ajay Kumar informed that the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao was likely to take up the district's tour after June 20 and told the officials to stay at their working headquarters.

The Sarpanches, Gram Panchayat secretaries, MPDOs, MPOs, Zilla Panchayat and Divisional Panchayat officers to take up field visits and organise Gram Sabhas to explain the Palle Pragathi aims and objectives to elected members.

The Minister wanted the officials to take up measures to prevent seasonal diseases like Dengue, Chikungunya and Malaria. District Collectors, MPDOs, MPOs and Special Officers have to undertake 'Palle Nidra' to achieve full results in terms of sanitation.

Referring to Podu land issue, the Minister advised forest officials to follow government guidelines. The officials should be careful not to damage the government reputation by troubling tribals engaged in Podu cultivation.

Khammam Collector, RV Karnan informed that because of sanitation works executed during Palle Pragathi the number of viral diseases were reduced. In 2019 about 1972 Dengue cases were reported while in 2020 only 23 cases registered in the district.