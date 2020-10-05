Khammam: Police nab two of 4-member cheating gang

Khammam: The Khammam rural police have arrested two persons of a four-member gang for cheating several farmers and traders to a tune of Rs 3.54 crore. As many as seven cases were registered against them and three cases in Hyderabad. the main accused and leader P Siva Kumari and Gopi Krishna were absconding, and police are searching for them.

According to Khammam rural Circle Inspector P Satyanarayana Reddy, P Siva Kumari, resident of Vijayawada and her three sons Siva, Shankar and Gopi Krishna met several farmers and traders in Khammam town and in the surrounding villages and told them that she was in-charge of about 250 missionary schools hostels and needed essential commodities.

Shiva Kumari took Rs 20 lakh loan from M Sunitha of Khammam rural for interest and paid interest for three months. In the meantime, she met several traders and farmers and collected essential commodities like rice, dal and oil in a big way by paying a nominal advance to them. Later, she sold the goods in Vijayawada and other places.

This issue came out when M Sunitha lodged a complaint in Khammam rural police station. The police found out that the 4-member gang had cheated seven traders and farmers to a tune of Rs 3.54 crore. The CI informed that this gang was also involved in three cases in Hyderabad.