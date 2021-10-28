Khammam: Protesting BJP leaders arrested

Khammam: Police arrested several BJP leaders, who tried to burn the effigy of the State government, in Khammam on Thursday.

It should be noted here that BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana and other leaders planned to burn the government's effigy protesting its decision regarding paddy farmers.

Police noted this and tried to stop them, which led to heated arguments between them.

Party leaders and activists raised anti-government slogans. Then police arrested several BJP leaders and shifted them to nearby police station.

Later speaking with the media, party chief Galla Satyanarayana condemned police action. He said that as per the call given by party State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, they were staging protest programme

against the government for threatening paddy farmers across the State.

Galla questioned the TRS government to tell the truth, why the government threatened paddy farmers not to cultivate paddy. "How could the government ask farmers not to cultivate paddy, who have been depending on this for several years? The Central government is giving all types of commission to the State and purchasing paddy. But the State government and TRS leaders doing false propaganda against the Central government on this issue," he pointed out.

Galla demanded the government to withdraw all statements on paddy farming in the State with immediate effect.

BJP leaders D Satyanarayana, Yella Rao, Manda Saraswathi, Anjaiah Gowd, V Srinivas Rao, Velpula Sudhakar Rao and others participated in the protest.