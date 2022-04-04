Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar calls for fight against Centre

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday gave a call to the party leaders and farmers to prepare to wage a relentless fight against the BJP-led NDA government for refusing to procure paddy from the State farmers, as it does in Punjab. He said the farmers in a deep distress over the Centre's indifference to their plight.

The Minister explained the second phase of protest programme to be taken up from April 4 to 11 across the

State. He urged the rank and file of the party to actively take part in the protests to put pressure on the Central government. He demanded that the BJP explain why its government failed to buy paddy from the State. He warned the central government not to play with farmers' lives. The State BJP leaders instead of pressuring their leadership on the issue are creating confusion among the farmers with their misleading statements, he flayed.