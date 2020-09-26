Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar directs officials to complete modern public toilets as scheduled

Khammam: The Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar directed officials to setup modern public toilets in all divisions under the Corporation. On Saturday, he participated in three modern public toilets' inauguration in Khammam town.

After the inauguration, Puvvada said that the government spent nearly Rs 10 lakh for the construction of public toilets in the Corporation limits.

The three modern public toilets were constructed at the station road, RDO office, Nayabazar areas. He then informed that as per the directions of the Municipality Minister KT Rama Rao the toilet constructions are going on around the State and directed the officials to complete the other modern toilet constructions as per schedule.

After the programme, the Minister inspected the toilets. Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Corporation Anurag Jayanthi, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor Dr Papalal, Deputy Mayor B Murali Prasad, assistant commissioner Malliswari, RJC Krishna and others also participated in the programme.