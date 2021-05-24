Khammam: Questioning hands become helping hands

Khammam: CPM leaders, who otherwise busy in staging protests, agitations on public issues, are now became busy in doing social service in the district. The leaders have taken up several services to help Covid patients, which receiving accolades from the people.

Party district unit opened Covid isolation centre in Khammam town on May 12. Along with setting up beds, they were providing nutritious food to Covid patients and ensured that doctors and nurses monitor the patients round-the-clock.

Now, they launched another service for corona patients. They started distributing food for the patients at their doorstep in the town on Saturday.

The people in the town appreciated the services of CPM leaders for Covid victims during the pandemic.

Speaking to The Hans India about their service-oriented programmes, party district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao said middleclass people in the district were the worst hit during the second wave of coronavirus. The party noticed more number of corona positive cases and deaths recorded in last month and wanted to do some charity, he stated.

With the advice of doctors and senior leaders, they opened isolation centre at Bodepudi Vignana Kendram (BVK) in the town. Three doctors and nurses would be observing the patients 24 hours in the isolation centre along with taking all measures and giving good food to them, he informed.

Nageswara Rao said that they came to know that Covid patients, who were under home-isolation, were not able to take nutritious food.

Keeping this in view, the party decided to distribute food at the doorsteps of corona patients in the town. Patients, who want food to be delivered, should call them and food be delivered, he added.

The CPM leaders called upon the donors interested to participate in the charity to support them and save Covid patients.