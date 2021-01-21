Khammam: Railway Protection Force police help woman deliver baby

Khammam: District Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved a woman and her child by providing medical assistance on time. Officials and relatives of the woman appreciated the RPF staff.

According to information, Khammam RPF Circle Inspector K Madhusudan received a message from an ongoing special train, which crossed Vijayawada station and going to Lucknow from Yeshwanthpur early on Thursday morning.

The message informed that a pregnant woman was suffering with labor pains and needed immediate medical assistance. After receiving the message, the CI has alerted staff on night duty and kept 108 ambulance ready at Khammam railway station. The special train reached Khammam railway station around 3 am on Thursday and made an unscheduled stop. RPF head constable Pitamber (376) and woman constable Shivani with the help of other staff shifted the pregnant woman to ambulance from train and rushed to headquarters hospital where the woman delivered a baby boy, 10 minutes after reaching hospital. Since KCR Kits are given to women of Telangana State only, CI Madhusudan took initiation and arranged all items that she needed from his pocket.

This is the third issue of the woman, who already has one son and daughter. Her name is Anitha Devi Mada (33), resident of Dailic, Kathmandu of Nepal. She was travelling to her native place along with two children as her husband Bharat went to Dubai for work.

Resident medical officer of the hospital Dr B Srinivasa Rao and others appreciated the RPF staff for bringing the pregnant woman to hospital in time.

Speaking to the media, Anitha Devi thanked the RPF police for their service. She was shifted to a special room and RPF police made arrangements to send her along with children to her native place on Monday.