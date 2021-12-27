Khammam reports first case of Omicron 

Omicron in Khammam: The first case of Omicron was reported in the town on Monday. A BTech student who came from Hyderabad with Covid symptoms a few days ago has been tested positive for the Omicron case.

It was declared positive after she underwent RTPCR test and the sample was sent to Hyderabad to detect any chance of having Omicron virus. The health officers immediately took measures to contact the persons with whom she was staying and had been in contact with. The officers also tested the family members who are also having mild Covid symptoms and are waiting for the results on the same.

The officers suggested the locals not to panic and advised them to follow Covid norms effectively. The officers are reported to have sanitised the whole area where the girl resides and also have asked the contacted people by the girl to get tested as early as possible. It is said that the girl has not gone abroad but was tested positive for Omicron virus. The officers are enquiring about the contact persons of the girl for the last two weeks.