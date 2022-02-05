  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam: Review meeting on development works held

District Collector VP Gautham during a video conference programme with PR department officers in Khammam on Saturday
x

District Collector VP Gautham during a video conference programme with PR department officers in Khammam on Saturday

Highlights

District Collector VP Gautham on Saturday reviewed on various development works under the Panchyat Raj with the all the officers

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham on Saturday reviewed on various development works under the Panchyat Raj with the all the officers. He along with Superintendent of Engineer department conducted video conference.

Collector ordered all the officers in the department to concentrate on development works and to complete the works March end. He said that nearly 425 CC roads construction works are going in the district with worth of 18.96 crores. He asked the officers to sent new works proposals immediately.

He directed to take all measures in the constructions and do expedite the work.

He instructed the engineers of the department to hold inspection in all the works and give to report on every work.

PR Engineers G Sitaramul, EE KVK Srinivas, Deputy and AEEE were participated in Video Conference programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X