Khammam: Review meeting on development works held

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham on Saturday reviewed on various development works under the Panchyat Raj with the all the officers. He along with Superintendent of Engineer department conducted video conference.

Collector ordered all the officers in the department to concentrate on development works and to complete the works March end. He said that nearly 425 CC roads construction works are going in the district with worth of 18.96 crores. He asked the officers to sent new works proposals immediately.

He directed to take all measures in the constructions and do expedite the work.

He instructed the engineers of the department to hold inspection in all the works and give to report on every work.

PR Engineers G Sitaramul, EE KVK Srinivas, Deputy and AEEE were participated in Video Conference programme.