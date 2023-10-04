Live
Just In
Khammam: Rs 1.35 cr beneficiary cheques disbursed
- 68 beneficiaries received Kalyana Lakshmi cheques
- 42 people obtained financial assistance for BCs
- 26 individuals benefited from financial assistance for minorities
Khammam: State Transport MinisterPuvvada Ajay KumarPuvvada Ajay Kumar disbursed welfare scheme cheques from the Telangana state government at his camp office on Tuesday. During this event, 68 beneficiaries received Kalyana Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak cheques, 42 people obtained financial assistance for BCs, and 26 individuals benefited from financial assistance for minorities, amounting to a total of Rs 1.36 crores.
Minister Kumar emphasised that this camp office has been instrumental in delivering numerous welfare schemes to the underprivileged citizens of the state. He expressed his happiness in facilitating the distribution of hundreds of crores of rupees through this platform, likening it to a temple for him.
The minister extended his best wishes for the upliftment of impoverished families and congratulated all those who had received financial support through these schemes. “These initiatives empower families to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys, enabling them to achieve financial independence,” he said.
To date, 8,733 parents from economically disadvantaged backgrounds have received Rs 82.41 crore to support their daughters. Furthermore, Rs 20.48 crores have been disbursed to 5,124 individuals through the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) after various medical treatments.
Additionally, Minister Kumar emphasised that this platform serves as a crucial vehicle for the government’s multifaceted schemes. Following the event, he shared a meal with the beneficiaries.
The event witnessed the presence of Mayor Punukollu, Suda Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Additional Collector of Local Bodies B Sathyaprasad, Raghunadhapalem ZPTC M. Priyanka, city corporators, public representatives, officials, and other stakeholders, highlighting the collaborative effort to uplift the community.