Khammam: RTC lauded for health drive

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday launched 'Grand Health Challenge" camp at TSRTC bus stand here. He said the objective of the initiative is to help them keep track of their health and seek medical intervention whenever required. He informed CM KCR was insistent on such camps for the employees across the state, at all the bus depots in the state.

On the occasion, the Minister appreciated the services of executive directors, health staff, regional managers, depot managers for organising the camp. He announced that RTC was providing its employees a free emergency facility at Mamatha Hospital in the town. He noted that the RTC was improving its performance day by day under the leadership of CM KCR.

SUDA chairman Bachhu Vijay Kumar, corporator P Srividhya, AMC chairman Laxmi Prasanna, RTC ED Venkateswara Rao, RM Estar Prabhu Latha, DVM Bhavani Prasad, unit doctor Giri Narasimha Rao, senior medical officer Sailaja, Dr Srinivas Rao, DM Shaker Rao, Personal Officer Vilas Reddy and others participated in the programme.