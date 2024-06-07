  • Menu
Jagan alleges attacks by TDP cadre, seeks Gov intervention

YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reedy holds a meeting of party leaders and newly-elected MLAs and MPs at his residence in Tadepalli on Thursday; YSRCPMP Y V Subba Reddy, former MP Kesineni Nani, former minister Perni Nani, MP B Siva Pasad Reddy and party leaders speak to media outside Raj Bhavan after meeting Governor in Vijayawada on Thursday (Photo Ch Venkata Mastan)
Vijayawada: Outgoing Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in a tweet alleged that a panic situation is prevailing in the state and people are afraid of attacks from ‘TDP gangs’. He said that the TDP supporters were attacking the village secretariats, RBKs and damaging government and private properties. There was no protection for YSR Congress Party leaders and cadres. The police adopted negligent attitude with the pressure from TDP and the law and order situation turned worse, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to Governor to intervene immediately to prevent the attacks by TDP gangs and to protect the lives and properties of innocent people. He said that the YSRCP will extend support to those who got affected by TDP attacks.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP chief conducted a meeting with party MLAs and MPs at his residence on Thursday to discuss on the poll outcome. Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also attended the meeting.

Some of the leaders expressed suspicions over poor response from people though the YSRCP government brought reforms in several sectors and implemented welfare schemes. They suspected the hand of Election Commission and some police officials for drop in voting percentage to the party. The YSRCP leaders expressed doubts over EVMs’ functioning and alleged collusion between officials and Election Commission. They expressed hope that the party will again come to power as it worked for the betterment of lives of poor.

Later, a delegation of YSRCP leaders led by Y V Subba Reddy, former MP Kesineni Nani, former ministers Perni Nani, Kodali Nani and others met Governor n to submit a memorandum seeking action on increasing attacks by TDP supporters on YSRCP leaders and cadres.

