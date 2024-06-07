MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th June 2024

A sobering effect on Narendra Modi

With PM Modi getting elected as leader of NDA, the alliance formed in 2014 was deeply buried and must get back its life and people only hope that it will be kept alive until 2029. Politics is indeed stange in India. When the ruling party managed to get majority on its own, NDA was merely for the name sake as it never met even once. The partners merely existed for the namesake with some ministerial crumbs. The partners were using a revolving door to get in and out. Another strange thing is PM Modi used all kinds of strong words against CBN whom he claimed was one who attacked his own father-in-law from behind. PM Modi always attacked the dynasty, but he and his party had no qualms about joining the family party, all for the sake of retaining power. The cruel reality is now Modi, the god, is now seeking the help of an immortal human.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Congress could have improved score

“Tactics win battles, and strategies win wars”. (Bipolar battle takes away the edge of Congress, BJP, 5 June). The Congress’ brilliant UP strategy to rope in regional strongman like Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party has won the war against BJP, in its stronghold. This INC strategy of having alliance with regional parties, in many states, has worked wonders and stopped the BJP from getting the magic figure. But unfortunately, the Congress has failed to apply the same strategy in Telangana and did not sail with secular regional parties like BRS and MIM. These poor tactics resulted in BJP doubling their previous score of 4, to 8 in Telangana. Even in AP, the Congress Party played the spoil sport, cut the votes of YSRCP and helped NDA to win massive number of LS seats in two Telugu states.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Put focus on issues facing nation

It is high time to focus on our priorities right in front of us. We have to controle crime, especially against women. We have to speed up police investigation and court proceedings and punish the culprit severly and promptly. We have to controle population growth, by following small family norms, without further delay. We should stop convertion of agricultural fields to construction lands. We have to resolve farmers issues and encourage farming by giving incentives to farmers. We have to bring down hospital bills, fees of schools and colleges. We have to promote scientific fervour among public. We have to stop food adulteration and air pollution. We have to focus on road safety and fire safety. We have to stop drug traficking and human traficking. We have to create jobs for youth; we have to simplify our education. I earnestly suggest all the leaders to focus on these priorities.

K L Rao, Visakhapatnam.

Congress played polarisation politics

Sub: Modi must respect people’s verdict, resign: Cong. June 05, 2024. It is ludicrous and childish on the part of PCC senior vice-president G Nirajan who said the BJP must resign in the wake of vibrancy shown by the democratic system to the word by the electorate of the country. The Congress is forgetting the fact that BJP on its own has garnered 240 seats, and is in a position for the formation of the next government with the allied NDA political parties, that is to take place on Saturday, 8th June, 2024. The negative politics played out by the Congress vitiated the situation that led to the polarisation of votes that included a large chunk of Muslim votes.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Defeat in victory, victory in defeat

Though the exit polls of Andhra clearly showed a major win for TDP, JS, BJP coalition, a disastrous historic defeat for YSRCP was not at all even sensed by many, let alone defeat . The voters, perhaps, realised that there is no tangible development in AP and no employment but only welfare freebies. But for Chandrababu Naidu, Hyderabad would never have become a world class city receiving tremendous development in all sectors. It is definitely a herculean job for him to create another ‘Hyderabad’ but a good begining has to be made by the TDP alliance for the initiation of AP development by first announcing now the capital as Amaravathi and start development from scrap level. As rightly announced by the Janasena Pawan Kalyan, past is past and the new government has to take the challenge right from day 1.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad