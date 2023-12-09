  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam: Skill development programme today

Khammam: Skill development programme today
x

SBIT College Chairman RJC Krishna speaking with the media about a training programme which would be held in the campus on Saturday

Highlights

In an effort to prepare students for job interviews, the Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) is organising a skill development event in collaboration with ITC Academy of Tamil Nadu at the college campus on Saturday.

Khammam : In an effort to prepare students for job interviews, the Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) is organising a skill development event in collaboration with ITC Academy of Tamil Nadu at the college campus on Saturday. The event was announced by SBIT Chairman Gundala Krishna during a media interaction on Friday.

“This is the first time in the district that the college is organising an interactive programme for the students with Human Resources executives of multinational companies,” he said.

Through this event, students would gain insight about training required to secure a job, communication and interpersonal skills, and learn problem solving skills.

The programme would be attended by the HCL associate Vice President Shiva Prasad, global education services firm service director G Bhaskar, TCS Regional head Ch Richard King, Birllasoft IT head About Baker and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X