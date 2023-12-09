Khammam: Skill development programme today

Khammam : In an effort to prepare students for job interviews, the Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) is organising a skill development event in collaboration with ITC Academy of Tamil Nadu at the college campus on Saturday. The event was announced by SBIT Chairman Gundala Krishna during a media interaction on Friday.

“This is the first time in the district that the college is organising an interactive programme for the students with Human Resources executives of multinational companies,” he said.

Through this event, students would gain insight about training required to secure a job, communication and interpersonal skills, and learn problem solving skills.

The programme would be attended by the HCL associate Vice President Shiva Prasad, global education services firm service director G Bhaskar, TCS Regional head Ch Richard King, Birllasoft IT head About Baker and others.