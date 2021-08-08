Top
Khammam: Sowjanya appointed district women Congress president

DCC President Puvvala Durga Prasad and other leaders felicitating to the newly appointed women president Sowjanya on Saturday
TPCC women President Mogili Sunitha on Saturday appointed D Sowjanya as the District Congress for Women President.

Khammam: TPCC women President Mogili Sunitha on Saturday appointed D Sowjanya as the District Congress for Women President. The DCC President Puvvala Durga Prasad, former MLC Potla Nageswara Rao, Town President MD Javeeed and other leaders felicitated to the new women President in a worm manner.

The newly appointed president said the BJP government has made history in hiking the petrol rates in the country and demanded the TRS government to implement Dalit Bandhu across the state. Cheif Minister KCR is implementing policies only for getting votes she added.

Congress leaders M Manjula, M Venkateswarlu, Radhakrishna, Sekhar, Bondaiah, Gangaraju, BH Rabbani, Venkanna, and Ramadas Naik and others participated in the programme.

