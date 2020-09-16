Khammam: SUDA chief Vijay Kumar inspects LRS helpdesks

Khammam: SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar has inspected the LRS helpdesks set up at Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) office in the city on Wednesday. He directed the municipal and town planning officials to help the public in submitting LRS applications. He interacted with the public, who visited at the KMC office to submit the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications.



The Chairman informed that the process of setting up helpdesks at municipal divisions to help the public in filling up and submitting the LRS applications was underway and the process would be completed by Saturday.

Vijay Kumar during interaction with public explained the benefits of LRS to them and directed create awareness about Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules, 2020.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MLAs Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and Lavudya Ramulu Naik and SUDA Chairman Vijay Kumar thanked IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao for deciding to issue an amended GO 131, related to the LRS.

Vijay Kumar said the amended GO 131 would offer relief to LRS applicants as the State government decided to collect LRS fee based on the land price at the time of registration. The move would reduce the LRS charges, he added.