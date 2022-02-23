  • Menu
Khammam: Tahsildar suspended

District Collector VP Gautham on Wednesday suspended Vemsoor mandal tahsildar for not reporting to duty after completing his leaves

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham on Wednesday suspended Vemsoor mandal tahsildar for not reporting to duty after completing his leaves. Tahsildar MD Muzahiddin who was not paying interest on doing duties for some days.

After the completed his leave, he ( tahsildhar) did not joined his duties in the office. It was noticed by the Collector VP Gautham who suspended him from the duties.

