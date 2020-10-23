Khammam: Thousands of farmers eagerly waiting for compensation for damaged crops

Khammam: Thousands of farmers, who lost crops due to floods and recent rains in the erstwhile Khammam district, are eagerly waiting for compensation from the State government.

Floods in Godavari in August month and heavy rains a few days ago created havoc in both the districts and damaged paddy, cotton, chilly and other crops.

According to the officials, paddy, chilly and cotton crops in 31,000 acres were submerged in the floods of River Godavari and Munneru in August while paddy, cotton and chilly crops in 85,000 acres were damaged.

The agriculture department has sent crops loss report to the State government twice during floods and heavy rains but there is no response. Middle and marginal farmers, who have two to five acres, have been suffering a lot as they invested money by taking loans from private money lenders.

A tribal farmer of Julurpad village, Kothagudem district, K Kanakaiah said that he had cultivated cotton in three acres, which includes his own one acre and two acres on lease. He cried that when he was satisfied with the crop growth, heavy rains damaged the crops. He appealed the government to save his family by providing financial help for re-cultivation. "If the government does not come to our rescue, only choice left for our family is to end our lives as I borrowed Rs 40,000 from private money lenders as the banks denied giving fresh loans," he lamented.

Kunja Ramana, a woman farmer from Cherla mandal cried that why god was punishing them like this. She said paddy in her one-acre was submerged in floodwaters and got washed away. 'It's not only my problem. But thousands of farmers are in the same pitiable situation. They neither able to eat nor sleep,' she stated.

All India Rythu Coolie Sangam demanded the government to pay compensation to all the affected farmers immediately and save their lives.

When contacted, agriculture department officials said informed that they have submitted a report of crop loss due to the floods and recent rains to the higher officials, but not received any information.