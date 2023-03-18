Kishan Morcha seeks `50,000 aid per acre

BJP KisanMorcha state president Kondapally Sridhar Reddy has demanded that the government liberally help the farmers who have suffered badly due to untimely rains and hailstorms. On Friday, a team of party leaders and farmers led by Sridhar Reddy inspected damage to the crops in the district.





Sridhar Reddy, who visited a farmer Otti Konda Ramakrishna who cultivated 30 acres in the village and lost his maize crop completely, said that the agricultural officials should immediately prepare a report on the extent of crop lossesand submit it to the government.





He demanded that the government immediately pay Rs 50,000 per acre as compensation. He said that 80% of the maize crop was cultivated in around 32,000 acres in Bonakallumandal. He expressed concern that the State government failed to implementthe Prime Minister's FasalBima Yojana scheme brought out to support the farmers. This indifference of the government cost the farmers dearly, he rued.





ST Morcha State IT Cell Convener BP Naik, mandal president VeerapaneniApparao, BJP leaders Talluri Suresh, KarangulaMuralikrishna, KalasaniParasuram and others were present.



