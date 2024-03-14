Komatireddy promises PF to municipal workers from April 1

Nalgonda : State Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy pledged to resolve the challenges faced by municipal women workers during a meeting held at the MLA camp office in Nalgonda on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering of municipal women workers and Mepma RPs, he assured that the provident fund for municipal workers would be implemented starting April 1. The Minister announced the construction of large-capacity overhead tanks worth Rs 2 crore to mitigate drinking water issues in 15 colonies of the town within six months. He revealed plans to allocate Rs one lakh crore to women’s groups over the next five years to enhance their financial independence.

Additionally, the Minister outlined initiatives to empower women through skill development, including the construction of a 20 crore rupees skill development centre in Nalgonda. He distributed free sewing machines to 120 women and planned to provide machines to 5,000 women in the town.

District Collector Dasari Harichandana praised the contribution of women workers and underscored the importance of recognising their efforts, especially on International Women’s Day. She urged women to avail themselves of the government’s welfare schemes, including free bus travel and LPG facilities.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collector (Revenue) J. Srinivas DRO D Rajyalakshmi, Nalgonda RDO Ravikumar, Municipal Chairman Burri Srinivasa Reddy, Municipal Vice Chairman Abbagoni Ramesh Goud, along with other officials and people’s representatives.

The gathering concluded with a lunch hosted by the Minister for the women municipal workers where Komatireddy dined with the women and interacted with them.