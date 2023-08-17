Komatireddy seeks party tickets for BCs

Bhongir: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkatareddy has made a sensational demand that contractors and realtors immediately leave the Congress party. He warned that if people of weaker sections are insulted in seat allotment, they are prepared to teach a lesson.

Addressing the media, he stated that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made it clear that two Assembly seats should be given to BCs in each parliamentary constituency.He questioned KCR how long people from weaker sections should wait for social justice. He pointed out that a majority of KCR cabinet were from forward castes. He criticised the ruling BRS government for trying to cheat the people once again in the name of crop loan waiver in a hurry. He stressed that the loan waiver was just about enough to pay interest. What KCR extended was not loan waiver, but only interest waiver, he flayed.

The MP said the BRS was deceiving the people once again before the elections in the name of crop loan waiver, Rythu Bandhu, BC Bandhu, Minority Bandhu, etc. It was raking in huge moolah by selling government lands worth thousands of crores, auction of Outer Ring Road maintenance and calling tenders for wine shop licences. All this money would be used to woo the voters only, he said.

“I do not need the posts of MP, MLA, Minister or Chief Minister; I just want Telangana people to live happily” he stressed.He alleged that KCR handed over the works of Gandamalla Reservoir to Gutta Sukhender Reddy’s son’s father-in-law. He said the Congress would come to power in Telangana in the upcoming elections and would change the fate of the state and the poor.