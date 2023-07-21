Komatireddy slams delay in Rythu Bandhu relief

Bhongir: In a fiery letter to CM KCR, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has demanded that the state government release the Rythu Bandhu aid to farmers without any further delay.

Lashing out at the government’s empty promises, Reddy called CM KCR a “man of words, not deeds.” He expressed his frustration that not a single farmer in the state had received the much-needed Rythu Bandu aid, even though the Kharif season was underway this year. The plight of the farmers weighed heavily on Reddy’s mind, as he emphasized their anxious wait for the much-awaited financial aid, desperately checking their phones for messages that may bring relief.

Highlighting the staggering numbers, Reddy revealed that a whopping Rs 7,720.29 crore is required to provide aid to around 70 lakh eligible farmers in the state this year. He posed a pointed question to the government, asking when they plan to deposit the total aid into the farmers’ accounts.

Furthermore, Reddy vehemently condemned the government’s act of holding accounts due to pending debts of crop loans, even after depositing the Rythu Bandhu aid. This unfortunate situation had led to the doubling of farmers’ crop loans, as the promised crop loan waiver of Rs 1 lakh failed to materialize.

Issuing a stern warning, Reddy made it clear that if the state government did not promptly provide aid to all eligible farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, he and the farmers would not hesitate to carry out strong agitation against the government.The delay in releasing the Rythu Bandhuamount left the farming community in a state of uncertainty and frustration. With MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy raising his voice and demanding action, all eyes are on the government’s response.