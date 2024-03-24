Kothagudem: ITDA PO inspects vacant lands and GP office

Kothagudem : Bhadrachalam ITDA project officer and gram panchayat special officer Prateek Jain directed gram panchayat officials to take special care to collect the wet and dry garbage and dump it in dumping yards to maintain cleanliness. Jain was addressing the officers during the inspection of GP office, Vaikunta Dhamam and vacant places of UB Centres and others on Saturday.

“Devotees from across the country visit Bhadradri temple and it is the responsibility of the gram panchayat officials to maintain proper sanitation in the town. Gram secretary should monitor garbage collection in the wards every day in the morning and evening,” he said.

Later, he inspected the gram panchayat office. He directed officials to prepare a list of vacant government lands within the gram panchayat and urged for maintenance of gram panchayat shopping complexes in the town.

“All the pending works have to be completed before Sri Rama Navami,” he urged.