KTR should exercise restraint, says Rayala

Khammam: Senior Congress leaders on Thursday lashed out at BRS working president KT Rama Rao, alleging that he was indulging in politics over the Bhoodan lands issue without ascertaining facts.

Addressing a press conference at the District Congress Committee office here, State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao criticised the Opposition parties for making contradictory statements on Bhoodan lands. He alleged that leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which was in power for ten years, were shedding crocodile tears over the issue. The Congress leader said the matter had escalated due to the previous BRS government’s failure to resolve it during its tenure.

Taking strong exception to remarks purportedly made by KTR against district ministers, they said such comments were irresponsible and politically motivated.

Rao asserted that the Congress government was committed to finding a permanent solution to issues relating to Bhoodan lands and that district ministers were not against the poor. He said the government would extend support to all eligible poor families and provide Indiramma houses at suitable government land to those who had lost their homes, as per eligibility norms.

He alleged that certain middlemen had collected money from poor people in the name of Bhoodan lands and demanded that action be taken against those responsible.

He further said the land resumed by the government would be utilised for public purposes and urged Opposition parties to offer constructive suggestions instead of making statements that could incite vulnerable sections. DCC president N Satyanarayana, former MLC Balasani

Lakshminarayana, and senior corporator Kamarthapu Murali Other party leaders were also present.