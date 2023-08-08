Live
Kunta: CRPF holds blood donation camp
Kunta: The CRPF (217) Battalion on Monday organised a blood camp at Kunta village in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh state. On the request of the doctors of Area Hospital, Bhadrachalam, the camp was organised there, informed the officers.
Commandant Satish Kumar Dubey inaugurated the camp and praised the services of doctors in the agency people.
Subordinate officers and jawans participated enthusiastically and a large amount of blood was collected.
On this occasion, Kul Bahadur Thapa (deputy commandant), Saurabh Kumar Singh, (deputy commandant) and (Dr) M Genna Pratyusha (senior medical officer) as well as the subordinate officers and jawans of the Corps also participated in the programme.
