Lankapalli residents demand completion of road works

Khammam: Tension prevailed for some time when villagers of Lankapalli staged a dharna on the main road of Sattupalli to Khammam demanding completion of road works.



According to sources, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited laid a road from Lankapalli to Sattupalli. However, the officials left some portion of the road at Lankapalli village centre without completing it.

With this, the dust from the unattended portion of the road causing many problems to motorists. Everyday hundreds of coal lorries travel through the villages causing huge pollution with dust spilling onto shops and houses.

Even though the villagers lodged complaints with the officials concerned, none came forward to address the issue. Vexed with the issue, the villagers took to streets seeking solution to their problem.

Meanwhile, traffic came to a halt with the protest and vehicles were stranded for a distance of about 4 kilometres on either side of the road. Soon, the police officials rushed to the spot and pacified with villagers who called off their stir after assurance from the officials concerned.