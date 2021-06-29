Madhira: Elderly couple beaten up for allegedly performing black magic

Madhira (Khammam): Locals allegedly attacked an elderly couple, suspecting to be performing black magic, in Madhira Town on Monday evening and forced the husband to pull out one of his wife's teeth.

Going into details, an elderly couple, Mohan Rao (75) and Sarojini (68) along with their grandson lives in SC Colony in Madhira town.

As the boy was sick for some days, a few days ago the elderly couple performed some pujas continuously for two days with the help of a pujari, seeking recovery from illness.

Locals, who noticed this, suspected that the couple was doing black magic in the house and attacked and beat the elderly couple for the two days.

On Monday evening, as the locals forced, Mohan Rao pulled out one of his wife's teeth with a cutting player.

Circle Inspector O Murali received a complaint from the elderly couple on Tuesday and filed a case and started inquiry.