Mahabubnagar: D K Aruna demands CBI probe into Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project

Mahabubnagar : D K Aruna, the National Vice President of BJP, has demanded that the Congress government write to the central government, seeking a CBI inquiry into allegations of BRS government’s corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP).

During a pooja programme at Ayyappa Swamy temple in Jadcherla on Wednesday, she spoke to the media, pressing political matters, expressing her stance on the alleged corruption in the project.

Aruna called upon the state government to demonstrate its sincerity in tackling corruption by initiating a CBI inquiry into the Kaleswaram scandal. She emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to prove the corrupt deeds of the previous government. On the demands for a judicial inquiry into the issue, she said it would only delay the probe. A comprehensive inquiry would throw light on the alleged wrongdoings and ensure that justice prevails. On the upcoming parliamentary elections, Aruna asserted that there is no merit in voting for the TRS and the Congress parties. Instead, she urged the electorate to support the BJP, emphasizing that the party, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was poised for victory. She said only the BJP can contribute to the progress and prosperity of Telangana.