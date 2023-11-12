Mahabubnagar: Nagam Janardhan Reddy joins Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy in campaigning

Live
Launching an intense pitch of election campaigning in Kollapur constituency, Nagam Janardhan Reddy, senior Congress leader, who recently joined BRS party, participated with BRS Kollapur contestant Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy on Saturday.
Mahabubnagar : Launching an intense pitch of election campaigning in Kollapur constituency, Nagam Janardhan Reddy, senior Congress leader, who recently joined BRS party, participated with BRS Kollapur contestant Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy on Saturday. The campaign was held in Vennecherla village of Peddakottapally mandal of Nagarkurnool district.
Along with Nagam, others who joined in the campaigning include Gauraram Venkat Reddy and Dr Kuruva Vijay Kumar. The leaders conducted door-to-door visits and urged the people to cast their vote for car symbol.
It is learnt that after Nagam was denied ticket from Nagarkurnool, he decided to defeat the Kollapur Congress candidate Jupally Krishna Rao. It is understood that Krishna Rao was behind the ticket being denied to Nagam.