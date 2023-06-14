Mahbubnagar: 100 BJP leaders join BRS party

Mahbubnagar: As many as 100 BJP leaders from Koilkonda junction region in Mahabubnagar joined BRS party in the presence of Excise and Prohibition Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Excise Minister said that attracted by the good work done by the BRS government many leaders from different parties are joining the BRS. He said, “If we do good work the people will keep us into their hearts and today I am happy to see that many BJP party leaders are attracted towards the BRS party.”

“ We will see that each and every section of people irrespective of their cast, region and religion will get all kinds of development and welfare benefits. In fact, it has further increased my responsibility to do more good to the people of this district,” said the Minister.

While welcoming the BJP local leaders into the BRS party fold, the Minister offered them BRS party scarfs. BJP leaders Ersani Ravikumar Yadav, Guddeti Mahesh Yadav, Rajesh Yadav, Satyanarayana, Polamoni Balu and 100 others along with them joined the BRS party.

Municipal Chairman KC Narsimhulu, Muda Chairman Ganji Venkanna, Vice Chairman Ganesh, BRS Party Town President Shivraj, Mandal President Srinivas Yadav, Councilors and party leaders participated in the programme.

Earlier while the minister was on his way to Koikonda junction road in Mahbubnagar, stopped his car at the road slab work construction works going on near Abdul Khadir Dargah on the Raichur Road and inspected the road works and later took the water pipe and did curing of the concrete slab and instructed the concerned contractor to make sure that the works are done with good quality and proper curing be done to the concrete structures.