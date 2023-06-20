Mahbubnagar: Keep away hate-mongers, Srinivas Goud tells people

Mahbubnagar: Minister Srinivas Goud on Monday asked the people to be wary of the people who are spreading hate to create rifts the people in the name of religion and caste to gain politically.

The Minister along with Jadcherla MLA Lakshmareddy and district Collector Ravi Naik and SP Narasimha participated in the Green Festival programme marking the 10 years of Telangana formation.

While speaking at the programme, the minister said earlier politicians who cried of under development of Telangana are now worried after seeing Telangana developing fast in all spheres and now they are trying to create rift between the people in the name of religion, caste and region and want to divide the people by spreading hatred for their self political gains.

“The politicians particularly from the opposition parties are unable to digest the development and green Palamuru region and spewing venom in the name of religion and caste. People must be careful about such politicians and must keep them away, as they have no other agenda but to fool the people for their self political motives,’ said the Minister.

Mocking the negative comments by opposition leaders about the development achieved in Palamuru, the Minister said the Telangana government introduced Kanti Velugu programme with the aim that people will get a better eye sight. Though lakhs have people gained their sight and witnessing good progress and remarkable development made by BRS party, some people’s eye sight has not improved and they still having that blur membrane in their eyes as they could not see the progress made by the Telangana State and its people during the past 9 years, observed the Minister.