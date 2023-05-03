Make use of summer camps: Dist Collector V P Gautam

Khammam: District Collector V P Gautam has called upon students to avail of summer sports camps being organised by the government to hone their sports skills. Special training is being provided in athletics and other sports at these camps. Along with the development of education sector, the state government is giving equal importance to sports. The camps aim at helping the students to stay mentally and physically fit, thereby making them agile in sports as well as education.

As many as 13 sports camps are being organised in rural areas and 25 in urban areas. Priority is being given to boys and girls below 14 years. Those who want to participate in the cams should register their names online at https://forms. gle/3jW3Q3X68H WhPdNAA and contact the in-charge in their respective areas.

The Collector said that a basketball stadium with modern amenities is made available at Khammam Pavilion Ground. Coaching in athletics, gymnastics, tennis, skating, volleyball, badminton, swimming, archery, open gym, cricket turf wicket etc is available. Camps are being set up at Sardar Patel Stadium, Kallur Indoor Stadium, and Wira Indoor Stadium.