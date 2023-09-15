Manpower needs of health sector being met: Harish

Khammam: Minister for Medical Health and Finance T Harish Rao said on Thursday that the government was setting up government medical and nursing colleges in the districts to meet the shortage of human resources in the medical and health sector.

On Thursday, he along with Minister of State for Transport Puvwada Ajay Kumar laid the foundation stone for the construction work of Nursing College in Maddulapalli village of Khammam Rural Mandal. He said that construction of nursing college and hostel buildings was going on with Rs 25 crores in an area of 5 acres and would be completed within one year. He said that most of the staff nurses in the hospitals were from the state of Kerala and they were not the required medical, nursing and para-medical staff in the state. Realizing this, the state government has established medical and nursing colleges in every district, he said.

The Health Minister said that a B Sc Para Medical College would also be sanctioned for the district soon. He said that the Sitarama lift irrigation scheme was the CM’s dream project and if it was completed, two crops could be irrigated even if there is no water in Sagar. He said that SGF funds of Rs 125 crores had been sanctioned and CC roads, community halls and Anganwadi buildings will be constructed for each village with these funds.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that there is a shortage of doctors and nurses in the state and training nurses were not enough. He said that male nursing would be promosed and a nursing college would be established as an adjunct to every medical college. He said that if the para medical courses were under the government, there would be opportunities with low fees and education would be accessible to the poor.

Paleru MLA Kandala Upender Reddy said that with the formation of Telangana state, there had been a lot of progress in education. He added that the constituency would go further develop in the field of education with fisheries, nursing and engineering colleges.