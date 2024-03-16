Live
- Tirupati TDP candidate offers prayers at Gangamma temple
- Alla Nani says YS Jagan is committed to welfare schemes
- Support BJP, Modi in ensuing ‘Dharma Yuddha’: Kishan
- Octopus mock drill held in Tirumala
- Govt fulfils promise to 2 families of Gulf workers
- Govt tapping all sources to shore up revenue
- Eco-tourism set to get a shot in the arm soon
- President attends ‘Global Spirituality Mahotsav’
- Hindus and Muslims are my 2 eyes, says Revanth
- Tirupati: APPSC Group-I prelims to be held at 16 centres tomorrow
Many Khammam-based minority Congress leaders attend the Iftar Party in Hyderabad
Khammam: On behalf of the state government, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy organised an Iftar celebration for Muslims on Friday night at LB Stadium.All of the Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatiivikramaka took part in the function.
TPCC member and City Congress President Mohammed Javeed led a group of minority leaders who attended the occasion and showed gratitude.Having a conversation on the show Javeed claimed that only under the Congress government were minorities developed.
He remarked that the people have always supported Congress with open arms.Javeed presented fruits and dates to Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, the Deputy Chief Minister, and the other cabinet ministers during the function.
