Many Khammam-based minority Congress leaders attend the Iftar Party in Hyderabad

Many Khammam-based minority Congress leaders attend the Iftar Party in Hyderabad
Khammam: On behalf of the state government, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy organised an Iftar celebration for Muslims on Friday night at LB...

Khammam: On behalf of the state government, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy organised an Iftar celebration for Muslims on Friday night at LB Stadium.All of the Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatiivikramaka took part in the function.

TPCC member and City Congress President Mohammed Javeed led a group of minority leaders who attended the occasion and showed gratitude.Having a conversation on the show Javeed claimed that only under the Congress government were minorities developed.

He remarked that the people have always supported Congress with open arms.Javeed presented fruits and dates to Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, the Deputy Chief Minister, and the other cabinet ministers during the function.

